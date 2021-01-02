Sri Lanka ravaged by injuries, at least four down going into 2nd Proteas Test

Dhananjaya de Silva had to retire not out due to a leg problem (Gallo Images)

Sri Lanka go into the second Test against the Proteas ravaged by injuries.

The visitors have had at least four players ruled out for the fixture.

The Proteas take a 1-0 lead into the Wanderers, eyeing a series whitewash.

A much-changed Sri Lankan unit will have to play out of its

skin in the second Test that starts on Sunday should they want to tie the

series against the Proteas.

Sri Lanka captain and opening batsman Dimuth Karunaratne confirmed on Saturday that they were

going to be without the critical quartet of Dhananjaya de Silva, Dinesh

Chandimal, Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha for the match.

The losses of De Silva and Chandimal in particular will be keenly felt.

The two middle-order batsmen took the fight to South Africa

on the first day of the first Test with some enterprising batsmanship.

De Silva was Sri Lanka’s most fluent batsman and asked searching questions of

South Africa’s young bowling attack.

When he limped off with the thigh injury that has ruled him out of the series,

he took Sri Lanka’s fluency with him even though Chandimal, Sri Lanka’s most

experienced batsman, upped his tempo.

Karunaratne, who’ll be required to do some heavy lifting with the bat, said

they’ll have to trust their young side to do the business.

“We don’t have the best 11 at the moment, but we have some good youngsters.

They have all done well in domestic cricket in Sri Lanka. We know we have to

win this game to tie the series. We feel the youngsters will do their best

because in the last series, we didn’t have our senior players in Angelo Mathews

and Chandimal,” Karunaratne said.

“I still believe we can do it as we have a young and talented side. If we can

do well in each session, I think we can have a chance of winning.”

The losses of the fiery Kumara and Rajitha played a massive role in Sri Lanka’s

first innings of 396, their highest total against South Africa, being rendered

wholly inadequate by SA’s massive 621.

There are also question marks with regards to Wanindu Hasaranga’s and Suranga

Lakmal’s fitness, with Karunaratne confirming the duo will undergo a fitness

test later on Saturday.

Hasaranga played an important all-round job with bat and ball in the first Test

when the bowlers came off one-by-one where he, Dasun Shanaka and Vishwa

Fernando manfully held the fort.

Should Lakmal find fitness, it will be a much needed boost for Sri Lanka, even

though they can still call on Dushmantha Chameera’s pace.

“We checked Suranga’s injury and he’s got a fitness test later today. We have a

young but energetic side that can compete with South Africa. We have a few

youngsters who can show us what they can do,” Karunaratne added.

Play on Sunday starts at 10:00.