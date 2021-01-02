State trooper shot and injured; suspect apprehended

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts state trooper was shot and injured New Year’s Eve in Springfield, and the suspect has been arrested, state police said.

The officer was shot while responding to a shots-fired alert at around 11:25 p.m. on Thursday in the western Massachusetts city.

State police said a male suspect fired two rounds at the responding officers, striking a 26-year-old trooper in his left leg while he was in his police cruiser.

A responding Springfield police officer provided emergency medical aid, including applying a tourniquet. The trooper was taken to Baystate Medical Center in Springfield and has since been released, police said.

The suspect, meanwhile, was arrested after a foot chase.

Christopher Gardner, 31, of Springfield, has been charged with two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and other charges.

He’s being held at the Ludlow House of Correction on $150,000 cash bail and will be arraigned Monday in Springfield District Court. It’s not clear if Gardner has a lawyer.

State police did not name the injured officer, but said he’s assigned to the agency’s Springfield barracks and recently graduated from the State Police Academy.

State Police Superintendent Christopher Mason said in a statement the incident is a reminder that “no tour of duty is routine or predictable for law enforcement officers.”