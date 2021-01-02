Steve Smith trains with Chris Hemsworth’s trainer.

Celebrity personal trainer, Luke Zoochi has spilled the beans on a week-long “torture session” that Steve Smith completed in Byron Bay.

The star batsman travelled to the Byron in July attending Chris Hemsworth’s ‘house of pain’, to complete the gruelling week prior to his jam packed playing schedule.

Steve Smith with celebrity trainer Luke Zoochi. (Instagram)

Zoochi explained that he was shocked at Smith’s level of fitness — with no offence to cricketers of course.

“Not to diss cricketers, but I think I went into it thinking he would be nowhere near as fit or strong as what he was,” Zocchi told the Daily Telegraph.

“He’s bloody focused and determined. I put him through some hard sessions and he blew me away actually how athletic he was to be honest. I was really surprised how strong he was.

Steve Smith shocked Zoochi with his cardio. (Instagram)

“He had me covered in cardio.

“We were doing some crazy assault bike and rowing sessions and he had me in the later stages of these hour-long workouts.”

Zoochi even shared that the test cricketer was practising his batting between sets.

“In between a hectic chest workout, while he was having his rest, I could see out the corner of my eye he was playing cricket shots,” said Zocchi.

Steve Smith and Luke Zoochi. (Instagram)

Although hailed for his fitness in July, Smith currently fighting his way through a test slump after being dismissed for just eight on day three of the second Test, his third consecutive single-figure score in the series.

The former captain’s current form is a far cry from his dominant 2019 Ashes series which saw him plunder 774 runs in four Tests. He had the backing from Australian cricket legend Ian Chappell to keep his natural playing order in order to get out of the slump.

Steve Smith (Getty)

“You’ve got to stick to your strengths,” he told Wide World of Sports.

“When the bowling side forces you to do different things, they’re starting to win the battle, so you don’t want to be changing things too much.

“If they have forced you to change a few things, you need to think about it and say, ‘Right, I’m going back to what has been successful for me and I’ll stick to that’, rather than being forced into making adjustments.”

For a daily dose of the best of the breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!