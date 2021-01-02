Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat BBL Highlight Results Joe Burns

“Oh say it isn’t, Joe.”

Fox Sports commentator Mark Howard summed it up pretty well as Joe Burns’ horror season continued on The Gabba on Saturday night.

The fired Australian test starter jumped straight onto the horse for the Brisbane Heat in their BBL showdown with defending champion Sydney Sixers.

Burns has a strong track record in competition and perhaps this was an opportunity to get back into form.

Instead, it was another tough watch, as Burns struggled to score one of seven balls before holeing out the third man from the Jackson Bird bowling alley.

Another long, lonely walk back to the pavilion.

“The shot was on, he just didn’t get enough bat,” noted former Australia star Andrew Symonds.

“You wonder what goes through the poor man’s head.

“It’s not what we would have wished for him tonight.”

Joe Burns is cheap at The Gabba. (Getty)

Burns played the first two Tests against India before the selectors lost their patience.

The 31-year-old averaged just 10.41 in 13 first-class innings this summer.

“He’s been through a terrible season,” said former England international Isa Guha.

“He got those 50 in the first Test Match and he thought it’s okay, he’s back.

“But here again, 1 of 7, getting into strange positions, you really have feelings for him right now.

“Hopefully he can get out of this patch himself.”

BBL ball in a beer mug

The Heat are chasing the Sixers’ 8-165 score to win.

Josh Philippe was the Sixers’ leading scorer with 48, while Mark Steketee took 4-33 for the Heat.