The 11 Housewives Who Quit or Were Fired in 2020

This was a rough year for pretty much everyone. But one franchise that took a major hit was The Real Housewives. Each year, a few housewives leave the show and are replaced with new women to keep things interesting, but this year, 11 women did not renew their contracts with the franchise.

Monique Samuels | Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

‘Real Housewives of Orange County’

Real Housewives of Orange County fans were shocked when it was announced that Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson were not returning to the show.

Judge was actually surprised when she found out.

“I knew it was going to be a sh*tstorm,” she told Andy Cohen in an Instagram Live.. “I didn’t want to read about it, I didn’t want to see it. I didn’t want to be hurt any more than I already was. So I just unfollowed everybody. It was just like my instinct. Out of sight, out of mind. I don’t have to see it. Now I’m good. I’ve accepted it.”

Gunvalson’s exit was more of a slowburn as the OG housewife went from being a full-time houswife to a “friend of the cast” before exiting the franchise.

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Though Teddi Mellencamp only joined RHOBH in season 8, she was cut after season 10. She made the announcement via Instagram in September.

“I could give you the standard response of ‘Oh, we both came to the decision that it would be best…’ Nah, I’m not gonna do that. That’s not who I am,” she said. “Of course, when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup almost because you develop such strong relationships with the cast, with the crew, and you get to do incredible things that you probably never get to experience without, you know, the show.”

RELATED: 4 Real Housewives Who Spoke Out Against Andy Cohen After Their Exits

After securing one of the highest contracts in Real Housewives‘ history, Denise Richards left the show after only two seasons following a tumultuous season where she was accused of having an affair with Brandi Glanville.

‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

Since the show’s inception in 2008, NeNe Leakes’ name had become synonymous with RHOA. In September, Leakes revealed that she would not be back for season 13.

“I’m just so happy that I can say that I was a part of a genre that opened up doors for Black ensemble reality shows,” she said in a YouTube video. “I want to thank everybody that has looked up to me over the years. … I want to thank Bravo for all the memories.”

This isn’t the first time that Leakes has left the show. She also left in 2015 but returned for season 10 two years later.

Eva Marcille also decided to leave RHOA after only two seasons as a full-time housewife.

“I am thankful for the opportunity I was provided,” she said on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show. “However, after speaking with my family and representatives, I believe that what I hope to accomplish for the culture and community will be better served by focusing on other opportunities.”

‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’

Though Danielle Staub hasn’t been a full-time housewife since season 2 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, she announced that she would no longer work in her “friend” role that she has had for seasons 8, 9, and 10.

“I will be never returning as a Housewife again with the Jersey girls,” she said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in January.

‘Real Housewives of New York City’

NYC lost two housewives as well. Dorinda Medley announced her exit in August.

“What a journey this has been,” she wrote on Instagram. “I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life, and about women along the way.”

Tinsley Mortimer also left the show when she moved to Chicago to be with her now fiancé Scott Kluth.

RELATED:‘RHOP’: Who Has a Higher Net Worth, the Women of ‘Potomac’ or ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’?

‘Real Housewives of Dallas’

RHOD only lost one housewife with LeeAnne Locken announcing her departure in February.

“The last four years have been a trolley-slapping good time but after much consideration, I have made the personal decision to step away from RHOD,” she said in a statement.

‘Real Housewives of Potomac’

After getting into a physical altercation with Candiace Dillard, Monique Samuels decided not to return to RHOP.

“It was a crazy ride. It’s not easy doing reality TV, and to be quite honest, y’all, I’m over it,” she said on Instagram Live on December 27. “I appreciate everything that people have done for me. Everybody that’s been Team Monique, I love y’all, I thank y’all.”