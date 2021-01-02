The ‘bromance’ some fans preferred over Benson and Stabler’s Dynamic

In the history of Law & Order: SVU, there have been a number of detectives to come and go, but two of them remained partners for seven years and got along surprising well despite their differences. The two’s iconic partnership would go on to rival the one Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) shared back in the day.

Detectives Munch and Tutuola worked well together

Stephanie March, Richard Belzer, Christopher Meloni, Mariska Hargitay, Dann Florek, and Ice-T in season 3 of ‘Law & Order: SVU’ | Craig Blankenhorn/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Two of SVU’s most beloved detectives, John Munch (Richard Belzer) and Odafin “Fin” Tutuola (Ice-T) were partners starting in season 2 in 2000 to season 8 in 2007. Although they have different backgrounds – Fin comes from undercover narcotics and Munch worked for the Baltimore Police Department as a homicide detective in Homicide: Life on the Street – They work very well together despite their rocky start.

Fin and Munch bounce off each other with their witty banter and constant jokes. Munch is an avid conspiracy theorist and cynic, and he’s constantly adding in morbid facts on any type of topic. Although they pick on each other, it’s all in good fun, and they work together this way for a number of years.

In 2008, Fin tries to transfer out, but he returns to the SVU unit when the transfer doesn’t happen. (Fin’s old associate from the narcotics division who works on transfers doesn’t allow the transfer to go through.)

When Munch is promoted to Sergeant, Fin isn’t partnered with him again. Instead he works with Detectives Chester Lake (Adam Beach) and then Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish). But in season 15 in 2013, Munch retires from the department and is now employed as a DA investigator. Although he does make an appearance again in a season 17, Episode 20 called “Fashionable Crimes,” Munch is no longer on SVU.

Fin would go on to become Sergeant and Captain Benson’s right-hand man in season 19. But fans haven’t forgotten about the interesting relationship between Munch and Fin. It remains one of the most beloved partnerships in the series’ history.

The ‘bromance’ some fans preferred over Benson and Stabler’s Dynamic

Richard Belzer and Ice-T in ‘Law & Order: SVU’ | Ali Goldstein/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

RELATED: ‘Law & Order: SVU’: Olivia Benson Once Slapped a Suspect in the Face

Fans have been known to talk about the dynamic duo, and they recently discussed the partnership on Reddit. “I love Munch and Fin’s bromance more than Benson and Stabler’s partnership,” a fan admitted in a new post.

Other fans seem to agree with that sentiment and replied with their own thoughts on the matter. A fan recalls how Munch and Fin began things to the great friends they were by the time they were no longer partners.

“Saaaaaaaaame,” the fan said. “Big reason why season 2 is my favorite, just seeing them first being so at odds and gradually working towards an epic partnership. I would have loved to have seen, for instance, one Munch and Fin-centric episode like ‘Manhunt’ per season.”

One viewer misses the humor the two partners shared. “Same! Their humor together was hilarious, I miss it so much lol,” they said.

A fan thinks the dynamic between Munch and Fin was “more natural and fun” than the one Benson and Stabler shared. “Same. It was a hell of a lot more natural and fun than the Benson/Stabler stuff,” they said. “Fin seems to measure more naturally with his coworkers than anyone else does.”

A fan seems to agree and says they “don’t think that’s an unpopular opinion.”

Some fans seem to still enjoy the partnerships Munch and Fin shared for seven years.