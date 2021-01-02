‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Alums Justin Hartley And Sofia Pernas Go Instagram Official – This Is Us

‘The Young and the Restless’ (Y&R) spoilers find that if you are Chrishell Stause and reading this right now, you might want to look away. That’s because her ex-husband Justin Hartley has just gone ‘Instagram official,’ as the kids say, with his new lady love and his former The Young and the Restless co-star, Sofia Pernas. Here’s what you need to know.

Even though Justin Hartley (Adam Newman) and Sofia have been doing everything they can to keep their relationship under the radar for as long as possible, they decided to say good-bye to 2020 and hello to 2021 by posting not one, but two Instagram photos of the two of them together.

‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers: Alums Justin Hartley And Sofia Pernas Go Instagram Official

Justin captioned his selfie with, “Last minutes of 2020 here in LA. Bring on 2021! Happy New Year!”

Sofia, meanwhile, captioned hers with, “Sayonara 2020, it’s been real. Happy New Year from our quarantine den to yours.”

One source close to the couple told ET Online that Justin and Sofia “are newly dating and are enjoying their time together. The couple has spent time together during quarantine and has taken the time to get to know one another better, as they have worked together in the past but weren’t romantic.”

Meanwhile, Chrishell Stause has made it no secret that seeing her ex move on so quickly has been pretty tough on her. She told People Magazine back in October, “I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that’s going to sting. I’ve had to start over so many times in my life,” she tells the publication. “I always know how to look at the bright side because there’s been a lot of dark.”

