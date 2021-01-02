Thousands of maskless sun seekers pack Miami beaches and ignore social distancing protocols

Bikini clad revelers are celebrating the New Year in Miami, seemingly unperturbed by the city’s rising number of COVID-19 cases.

On Saturday, hundreds of youngsters were seen soaking up the sun on South Beach, as others flocked to a nearby hotel for a raucous pool party.

The ongoing pandemic appeared to be far from the sun seekers’ minds as they ignored social distancing protocols and failed to don face masks.

The revelers downed drinks and danced to music as their festivities spilled onto the sidewalk, seeming to alarm some elderly citizens who were making their way through the area at the same .

Several wore matching ‘Born To Rave’ t-shirts as they made their way into the pool party event.

On the same day, Miami-Dade County recorded more than 5,000 new cases of COVID-19, as well as 51 new deaths from the virus.

Miami has now clocked a whopping total of 304,000 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began early last year.

In Florida, there were 31,000 new infections reported in the first two days of 2021.

Bikini clad revelers are celebrating the New Year in Miami, seemingly unperturbed by the city’s rising number of COVID-19 cases. Maskless party animals are seen making their way along a sidewalk in the city, coming alarmingly close to an elderly citizen pushing along a walker

On Saturday, hundreds of youngsters were seen soaking up the sun on South Beach. They ignored social distancing protocols and failed to don face masks

On South Beach, locals and tourists packed onto the sand with sun loungers and drinks. They appeared to be in a celebratory mood despite the ongoing pandemic

Not a mask in sight! Hundreds flocked to a South Beach hotel for a raucous pool party on Saturday afternoon

Miami-Dade County is the state’s epicenter, with more than 5,000 new cases clocked on Saturday, taking the total number above 300,000

Despite the start of a New Year, the pandemic shows no signs of abating, with Florida recording its highest ever daily number of coronavirus cases last Thursday.

In a -hour period, more than 17,190 new cases were confirmed, shattering the previous high that was recorded back in July.

As of Saturday, more than 1.35 million Floridians have contracted COVID-19, and 21,890 have died.

Health professionals have urged residents and visitors to exercise caution amid the spiking numbers – advice that appears to be falling on deaf ears.

Jay Wolfson, senior associate dean at the Morsani College of Medicine, told The Tampa Bay Times that the numbers are likely to remain alarmingly high until at least February.

‘There’s an awful lot of gray, if not dark, news out there. Now is the to become even more diligent and focused. ‘Folks are going to have to be patient,’ he stated.

Florida ‘s Republican Gov Ron DeSantis has not enforced mask mandates and has been reluctant to limit the number of people allowed inside businesses.

That move has been harshly criticized by Democrats from other states, many of whom have imposed harsh lockdown rules.

A recent report from CNN claimed the move has angered mayors and other politicians within Florida itself.

‘I gave up talking to the governor a while back,’ one mayor, who is a registered Republican, told the news network.

This graph from The COVID Tracking Project shows a steady increase in new cases and hospitalizations over the past three months. The death rate is also spiking back to levels not seen since early fall

Despite the start of a New Year, the pandemic shows no signs of abating, with Florida recording its highest ever daily number of coronavirus cases last Thursday. Youngsters partying in Miami appeared unbothered by the spike

This snap shows there was very little social distancing at a pool party put on by a local South Beach hotel

Revelers kicked back shots as dance music blared at the hotel pool party

One man with a mask on stood out among the dozens of other bare-faced attendees

While some attendees choice to wore face masks, they were often placed down around their chin