Tim Paine ripped by former Test umpire Daryl Harper over third umpire criticism

Former Test umpire Daryl Harper has taken aim at Australian captain Tim Paine after he hit out at the third umpire Paul Wilson for his second innings dismissal at the MCG.

Paine was left in disbelief after a not out call on a caught behind catch was overturned via a DRS review by India after ‘Snicko’ deemed that he had hit the ball despite cameras appearing to show otherwise.

The Australian skipper accused the third umpire of rushing to make a decision, with the the call one of many throughout the second Test that left fans confused.

However, Harper, who stood in an Australian record 95 Tests before his retirement in 2011, went in to bat for his fellow officials.

Tim Paine was left in disbelief after he was given out caught behind in Australia’s second innings (Getty)

“You could get 10 Indians in a room and 10 Australians in a room and they would see the Tim Paine run out in the first innings, and the 10 Indians would say ‘oh that’s out’ and the 10 Australians would say ‘oh that’s not out,'” he told The Age.

“If there’d been another picture in between the two we were looking at, I think we probably could have ruled him out. So the technology after 12 years of this, it still isn’t up to scratch.

“Perhaps if Tim Paine went down to the under-16s in Hobart and umpired a couple of days of cricket, he might have a greater appreciation of what it’s all about. Personally, I thought Paul Wilson did a mighty job.”

Daryl Harper has joined Sachin Tendulkar in calling for the ICC to get rid of the ‘umpires call’ in the DRS (Getty)

Despite his criticism of Paine, Harper agreed that the ‘umpires call’ which is currently used in the DRS process was simply adding to the overall confusion.

“I’ve had enough of umpire’s call. Let’s just ban umpire’s call. Get rid of the controversy and just go with it. Any contact with ball on stump will dislodge a bail. No 48 per cent, 49 per cent.

“The fact it’s been going for 12 years and the public are still mystified, and the players are still mystified, would suggest that there are some deficiencies in either the communication or the understanding. So there needs to be some serious work done from the ICC’s end. Because we shouldn’t be talking about umpiring decisions.”

For a daily dose of the best of the breaking news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by clicking here!