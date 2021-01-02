Tim Severin, Seafarer Who Replicated Explorers’ Journeys, Dies at 80

Tim Severin, a British adventurer who for 40 years meticulously replicated the journeys of real and mythic explorers like St. Brendan the Navigator, Sinbad the Sailor and Marco Polo, died on Dec. 18 at his home in West Cork, Ireland. He was 80.

His daughter, Ida Ashley, said the cause was cancer.

In May 1976, Mr. Severin left Ireland on his most audacious voyage: following in the wake of St. Brendan, a sixth-century monk, who, with a party of other monks, is said to have made a spectacular journey from Ireland across the Atlantic to the “Promised Land” in a leather-wrapped boat.

St. Brendan was a sailor who spread the Gospel in his trips around Ireland, Scotland and Wales. If the tale of his trip to the Americas were true, he would have beaten Leif Ericson and Christopher Columbus by centuries.

After studying an account of the trip — in a medieval Latin text written many years later titled “Navigatio Sancti Brendani Abbatis” or “The Voyage of St. Brendan the Abbot” — Mr. Severin assembled a team of designers and craftsmen, who helped him build a vessel. The 36-foot two-masted boat of oak and ash was covered in oxhide a quarter-inch thick.