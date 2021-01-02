Trevor Lawrence left offended after journo’s Zoom faux pas

2020 saw the uprising of Zoom, with everyone moving to work from home and making the most of it. And with the uprising of Zoom came the influx of Zoom-call faux pas.

Either hilarious or cringe worthy, we love to hear them. So let’s laugh at the expense of one journalist who completely offended an NFL star when she forgot her microphone was still on.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers passes against the Ohio State Buckeyes. (Getty)

Star Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence held a news conference over Zoom, when an unidentified reporter made the offensive remark.

“Poor Trevor needs to shave his ‘stache,” the woman is heard saying about Lawrence who has recently begun donning a thin blonde moustache.

The star who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft looked around smirking as the video call’s moderator reminded reporters to mute their microphones.

Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Clemson Tigers is tackled by Baron Browning #5 of the Ohio State Buckeyes. (Getty)

Lawrence then laughed out loud and thanked the moderator.

“Trevor Lawrence’s reaction is the right one here, props to him. And laughing it off is what we all should do on stories like these. But you know there would be a social media mob formed in seconds demanding a male reporter be fired for saying something like this about a woman,” wrote a sports reporter on Twitter.

“Have to admit, Trevor handled this like a professional,” added another fan.

Lawrence threw for 400 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during the Sugar Bowl loss.

The 21-year-old led Clemson to a national championship as a freshman and is 34-2 in three seasons, leading many to believe he will declare for the draft and be selected first-overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“I’m proud to be where I’m at … proud of the man I’ve become over my time here and thankful for a lot of good people in my life,” Lawrence said about his career.

Ohio State will take on Alabama in the title game January 11th.