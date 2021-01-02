TV Schedule: What to Watch the Week of January 3, 2021

RELATED STORIES

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find 11 series debuts (including Mayim Bialik’s Call Me Kat, Ted Danson’s Mr. Mayor and Jane Krakowski’s Name That Tune reboot), 11 season premieres (including A Discovery of Witches, The Rookie and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), four finales (including Power Book II and Star Trek: Discovery) and so much more (including the late Alex Trebek’s final Jeopardy! episodes).

SUNDAY, JAN. 3

8 pm Call Me Kat series premiere (Fox; special night and time)

8 pm Power Book II: Ghost Season 1 finale (Starz)

8 pm Supermarket Sweep Season 1 finale (ABC)

8 pm The Watch series premiere (BBC America)

8:20 pm Sunday Night Football Season 34 finale (NBC)

8:30 pm The Great North sneak preview (Fox(

8:30 pm NCIS: Los Angeles returns (CBS)

9 pm The Simpsons returns (Fox; special time)

9:08 pm In the Long Run Season 3 premiere (Starz)

9:30 pm Last Man Standing final season premiere (Fox; special night and time)

9:30 pm NCIS: New Orleans returns (CBS)

10 pm The Rookie Season 3 premiere (ABC)

MONDAY, JAN. 4

Jeopardy!: Alex Trebek’s final week of episodes (syndicated; check local listings)

8 pm The Bachelor Season 25 premiere (ABC)

8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games returns (NBC; two episodes)

8 pm The Neighborhood returns (CBS)

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola returns (CBS)

9 pm 30 Coins Stateside premiere (HBO; two episodes)

9 pm All Rise returns (CBS)

10 pm Bull returns (CBS)

10 pm The Hustler series premiere (ABC; special night)

10 pm The Wall Season 4 premiere (NBC; special time)

TUESDAY, JAN. 5

3 am History of Swear Words series premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

3 am Nailed It! Mexico Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 pm Gordon Ramsay’s American Road Trip special (Fox; two hours)

8 pm Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 premiere (NBC)

9 pm This Is Us returns (NBC)

10 pm Nurses Episode 3/time slot premiere (NBC)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6

8 pm Chicago Med returns (NBC)

8 pm The Masked Dancer Episode 2/time slot premiere (Fox)

9 pm Chicago Fire returns (NBC)

9 pm Name That Tune series premiere (Fox)

10 pm Chicago P.D. returns (NBC)

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

3 am Coyote series premiere (CBS All Access; all episodes)

3 am Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 finale (CBS All Access)

8 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune series premiere (CBS)

8 pm Hell’s Kitchen Season 19 premiere (Fox)

8 pm Mr. Mayor series premiere (NBC; two episodes)

8 pm Young Sheldon returns (CBS)

8:30 pm B Positive returns (CBS)

9 pm Call Me Kat Episode 2/time slot premiere (Fox)

9 pm The Chase series premiere (ABC)

9 pm The Go-Big Show series premiere (TBS)

9 pm Law & Order: SVU returns (NBC)

9 pm Mom returns (CBS)

9:30 pm Last Man Standing Episode 2/time slot premiere (Fox)

9:30 pm The Unicorn returns (CBS)

10 pm The Hustler Episode 2/time slot premiere (ABC)

FRIDAY, JAN. 8

Jeopardy!: Alex Trebek’s last episode (syndicated; check local listings)

3 am Dickinson Season 2 premiere (Apple TV+; first three episodes)

3 am Marvel Studios: Legends series premiere (Disney+; two episodes)

6 pm Teen Titans Go! Episode No. 300 (Cartoon Network)

8 pm MacGyver returns (CBS)

8 pm Whose Line Is It Anyway? Season 17 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Magnum P.I. returns (CBS)

8 pm Penn & Teller: Fool Us returns (The CW)

10 pm Blue Bloods returns (CBS)

SATURDAY, JAN. 9

3 am A Discovery of Witches Season 2 premiere (Sundance Now)

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.