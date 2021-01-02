Twitter Claims Rapper MF Doom Committed Suicide!! (Disturbing)

Rapper MF DOOM passed away on October 31 at age 49. His wife Jasmine revealed the iconic British born rapper’s death on Instagram on Dec. 31 nearly two months after his passing.

But now has learned that people on social media are saying that MF Doom may have committed suicide.

Jasmine wrote:

“The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for. Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be.”

While no official cause of death was disclosed, people claiming to know him are publicly saying on social media that he committed suicide. The rapper allegedly fell into a deep depression after the death of his beloved 14-year-old son King Malachi Ezekiel Dumile.

DOOM, who was born Daniel Dumile, announced his son’s death on December 18, 2017, writing:

“KING MALACHI EZEKIEL DUMILE 2/22/03 – 12/18/17 The greatest son one could ask for. Safe journey and may all our ancestors greet you with open arms. One of our greatest inspirations. ‘Thank you for allowing us to be your parents. Love you, Mali.”

Tributes poured in for MF DOOM on social media from fellow rappers including DJ Premier, Tyler the Creator, Q-Tip from A Tribe Called Quest and Jay Electronica.

RAPPER FREDO BANG IS BEING CALLED A SNITCH – PAPERWORK INSIDE

“RIP to another Giant your favorite MC’s MV .. MF DOOM!! crushing news…,” Q-Tip tweeted. While Tyler the Creator wrote: “Safe travels villain.”