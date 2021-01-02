US exchanges are suspending or delisting XRP left and right By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Binance.US, the American branch of the global crypto exchange, and crypto-friendly asset trading service eToro are the latest platforms to suspend trading in the United States.

Announcing the news on Thursday, eToro revealed that U.S. customers will not be able to trade XRP starting Jan. 3, 2021. Customers with existing trades at the time will have three weeks from that date to close all open positions, the platform added in its statement.