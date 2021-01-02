We need to bring community and sustainability back to the heart of Ethereum By Cointelegraph

We need to bring community and sustainability back to the heart of Ethereum



The core purpose for at its birth was to herald the next generation internet. Its genesis was based on building a peer-to-peer network with no single entity or group in control by positioning the community at the center of the global system.

2020 has seen the power of this network thrive through innovative and industry-changing projects like Yearn.finance, Aave, Synthetix, Nexus Mutual and many others. In fact, the top 10 decentralized applications on Ethereum now attract more than 1 million users per month.

Pol Lanski leads ecosystem development at Hermez Network. He is a decentralization maximalist enamoured by the potential of these technologies to challenge the status quo for the better. First people, then tech.

