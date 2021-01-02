Wellington Phoenix Fox Sports TV blackout Mirza Muratovic goal

If it wasn’t bad enough the Phoenix are playing their 2021 home games across the Tasman in Wollongong, fans forced to watch them on TV missed their first goal of the season.

On the stroke of halftime midfield debutant Mirza Muratovic, who joined the Phoenix from Brisbane Roar, levelled the scores at 1-1 in what was described as an “absolutely cracking goal.”

Problem was the only people who saw it were those at WIN Stadium. TV screens carrying the live cover went as black as the ref’s shirt.

Not only was the goal not captured live, apparently it was not captured at all, by any camera, though footage eventually did emerge 17 minutes into the second half.

Mirza Muratovic of the Phoenix celebrates scoring a goal with teammates. (Getty)

At halftime, it was left to former Australia goalkeeper Mark Bosnich to tell blank-faced Fever fans how it happened. And he didn’t do a great job.

Apparently the Phoenix broke out and the ball found its way to Muratovic and then “it was a wonderful finish, it wasn’t hit with great pace.”

One can only guess former goalkeepers hate describing goals.

It all added up to the best goal you’ll never see in the A-League we were told, before the darkness was lifted.

