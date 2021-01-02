Were Nicki Minaj and Drake Married? Minaj Once Claimed, ‘Drake and I Tied the Knot,’ on Twitter

Nicki Minaj and Drake are two powerhouses in the rap and hip hop community. Minaj is known for her spitfire lyrics and wild personality, and it seems that was quite attractive to Drake. The two had a notable friendship dating back a decade ago — but there was a falling out between them as well.

Minaj and Drake once confirmed via Twitter that they were married, too. So, was it true? Here’s what we know.

Nicki Minaj and Drake had a very close relationship

Nicki Minaj and Drake attend the 2017 Billboard Music Awards | John Shearer/BBMA2017/Getty Images for dcp

It was clear Minaj and Drake were getting seriously friendly all the way back in 2010. According to CapitalXtra, rumors swirled when Drake released his lyrics on his album, “Thank Me Later.”

The lyrics from Drake’s song, “Miss Me,” state, “I love Nicki Minaj/ I told her I’d admit it/ I hope one day we get married just to say we f*cking did it.”

That same year, Drake and Minaj had a spicy performance that had everyone talking. Minaj was performing and brought Drake on stage, and it looked as if they shared a kiss at the end of a song. “I still got my lipstick on!” Minaj announced at the end of the performance. “I know you New York — don’t be starting something.”

Later on, Drake admitted during MTV2’s Sucker Free Countdown that he had very real and serious feelings for his fellow star. “I saw Nicki for the first time and, like, literally fell in love,” he said. But he then noted that Minaj likely doesn’t see him the same way. “I’ve always really, actually, really had a crush on her, always really loved her, and she’s always just looked at me as her little brother,” he added.

The two rappers went through a falling out

(L-R) Drake and Nicki Minaj perform in concert during Hot 97 Summer Jam 2014 | Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Minaj and Drake’s closeness wasn’t ignored by fans. And everyone noticed when they had a serious falling out as well.

The friendship started to falter way back in 2015. Minaj was dating rapper Meek Mill, and Drake had issues with Mill at the time. Drake wrote a few diss tracks about Mill after Mill claimed Drake didn’t write his own lyrics. And this, of course, affected Minaj’s standing with Drake.

Mill and Minaj broke up in 2017 — but the drama didn’t end there. While the friendship appeared to resume between Minaj and Drake, the two stopped following each other on social media in 2018. And Drake later noted all of the drama that occurred between him, Mill, and Minaj forever changed his friendship with the rap queen.

Were Minaj and Drake ever actually married?

Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Lil Wayne | Kevin Mazur/WireImage

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Extends an Olive Branch to Drake After Fallout

While Minaj and Drake have gone their separate ways in terms of a romance, were they ever actually married? CapitalFM notes Minaj tweeted back in 2010, “Yes, it’s true. Drake and I tied the knot.”

Drake also tweeted, “Please refer to @nickiminaj as Mrs. Aubrey Drake Graham and don’t stare at her too long. She’s finally mine. :),” in response.

It seems there was no actual marriage between Drake and Minaj, though. An interviewer for Elle asked Drake, “Why did you and Nicki pretend to get married on Twitter?”

“I don’t know if we were really pretending,” he answered. “I’d marry Nicki. I think Nicki would be one of the only people that would understand me at the end of all this and be able to love me.”

Today, Minaj is married to Kenneth Petty, and they welcomed their first child back in October 2020. As for Drake, it seems he’s single — and he’s not shooting his shot with Minaj any longer.

Check out Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Facebook!