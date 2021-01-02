What TV channel is USA vs. Slovakia on today? Schedule, time for 2021 World Juniors quarterfinals

The medal round of the 2021 World Junior Championship is officially here.

After finishing atop Group B, the United States enters the tournament quarterfinals as the No. 2 seed and will face the fourth-place finisher in Group A, Slovakia. Last year, the Americans were ousted in this first medal round by Finland; eight players return from that team determined to not repeat history.

Head coach Nate Leaman would also like to keep ghosts locked up; he was an assistant coach on the 2009 squad that was upset by Slovakia in the quarterfinals. Some recognizable names on that team: 2020 Stanley Cup champions Kevin Shattenkirk and Ryan McDonagh.

WORLD JUNIORS QFs: Predictions, odds, X-factors, breakdowns

Another member of that ’09 squad was James van Riemsdyk, whom Trevor Zegras tied for third on the USA’s World Juniors career points list on New Year’s Eve when he tallied three against Sweden. Zegras and now-NHLer van Riemsdyk each have 22 points, and Zegras sits atop the 2021 leaderboard with 13.

Slovakia won just one game in the preliminary round, a 1-0 squeaker over Switzerland to open the tournament. It did hold Canada to three goals in a loss as it clogged up the middle, blocked an exorbitant amount of shots and frustrated the Canadians’ high-powered offense.

Here is how to catch the 2021 IIHF World Juniors quarterfinal meeting between the U.S. and Slovakia.

USA vs. Slovakia: When is puck drop?

Date: Saturday, Jan. 2

Saturday, Jan. 2 Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Which teams are in the 2021 World Junior Championship?

Ten teams, divided into two groups of five, are participating.

Group A Group B Canada Russia Finland Sweden Switzerland USA Slovakia Czech Republic Germany Austria

Full schedule for the 2021 World Junior Championship

(All times Eastern)

SATURDAY, JAN. 2 QF: Russia vs. Germany Noon TSN, NHLN QF: Finland vs. Sweden 3:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN QF: Canada vs. Czech Republic 7 p.m. TSN, NHLN QF: USA vs. Slovakia 10:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN MONDAY, JAN. 4 Semifinal 6 p.m. TSN, NHLN Semifinal 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN TUESDAY, JAN. 5 Bronze-medal game 5:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN Gold-medal game 9:30 p.m. TSN, NHLN

Who has won the IIHF World Junior Championships in the last 10 years?

Year Winner Host country 2020 Canada Czech Republic 2019 Finland Canada 2018 Canada United States 2017 United States Canada 2016 Finland Finland 2015 Canada Canada 2014 Finland Sweden 2013 United States Russia 2012 Sweden Canada 2011 Russia United States

Which countries have won the most medals at the World Junior Championship?

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total Canada 18 9 5 32 Russia* 13 13 11 37 Finland 5 4 6 15 United States 4 2 6 12 Sweden 2 11 6 19 Czech Republic+ 2 5 7 14 Slovakia 0 0 2 2 Switzerland 0 0 1 1

* Includes medals won as the Soviet Union and CIS

+ Includes medals won as Czechoslovakia