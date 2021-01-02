Which Salt-N-Pepa Member Has the Highest Net Worth?

Before popular girl groups like TLC, Xscape, SWV, and En Vogue there was Salt-N-Pepa. The ladies burst onto the scene in the ’80s at a time when rap music was dominated by men. But their sound appealed to a wide audience and they released a number of hits such as “Push It” and “Shoop.” The trio has sold over 15 million records worldwide and cemented their legacy as “The First Ladies of Rap and Hip Hop.”

Many fans are wondering what Salt, Pepa, and DJ Spinderella are up to now. Here’s more on that and who has the highest net worth today.

(L to R): Deidra Roper aka DJ Spinderella, Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton of Salt-N-Pepa | Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for VH1

Cheryl James aka Salt’s net worth

Cheryl Jones aka Salt was born in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. She met her future bandmate Sandra Denton aka Pepa in nursing school. They became close friends and recorded a song together for a project Salt’s then-boyfriend, Hurby Azor, produced. The single was called “The Showstopper” and released in 1985. The ladies, along with their former DJ Latoya Hanson, then signed a deal with Next Plateau Records and adopted the stage name Salt-N-Pepa. Salt and Azor dated from 1984 until 1989. She later married Gavin Wray and they have one daughter and one son together.

In 2007, she and groupmates appeared in the VH1 series appropriately titled The Salt-N-Pepa Show. Today, Salt has an estimated net worth of $14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Many of the trio’s fans remember that Salt was rumored to have dated the late Tupac Shakur. The two did have a close relationship. The rapper was even featured in the 1994 video “Whatta Man” although his face wasn’t shown. During an interview on LL Cool J’s website Rock The Bells, Salt explained that was the record company’s decision because of Pac’s legal issues at the time.

“[His reputation] was the whole reason,” Salt said. “I hate that when I watch the video, it really bothers me. Being around him, that guy had charisma. He was the most amazing person that walked in the room. When he walked into a room, it was truly all eyes on him.”

Sandra Denton aka Pepa’s net worth

Denton, better known as Pepa, is the youngest of eight children. She was born in Kingston, Jamaica. Her family moved to the Queens section of New York City when she was a child.

Salt-N-Pepa released five studio albums Hot, Cool, and Vicious in 1986, A Salt with a Deadly Pepain 1988, Blacks’ Magic in 1990, Very Necessary in 1993, and Brand New in 1997.

In 1999, Denton married Treach, whose real name is Anthony Criss, of the rap duo Naughty by Nature after dating on and off for several years. Like Tupac, Treach had a small cameo in the “Whatta Man” video. The two have one daughter together. Pepa also has a son from a previous relationship. In 2001, Treach and Pepa divorced.

In 2008, she wrote a book about her life called Let’s Talk About Pep and today has a net worth of $15 million via Celebrity Net Worth.

Deidra Roper aka DJ Spinderella

Deidra Roper, better known as DJ Spinderella, was also born in New York City. Spin became interested in a career in music in high school as her boyfriend was a DJ. When she was 16, she auditioned to be part of Salt-N-Pepa. Before Spin joined the group though another up-and-coming DJ was offered the opportunity.

On a 2012 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, the TV personality talked about how she was asked to be the DJ before Spin.

“I was 21 years old…I was a DJ in Washington, D.C.,” Williams said. “[Salt-N-Pepa] came to town and they came to [my] show on the station. Hurby came to me after and said, ‘Me and the girls was talking and we wanted to know if you wanted to be our DJ.’”

Williams said she passed it up to follow her dream of becoming a radio and TV host. Spinderella actually became a radio host as well. She co-hosted Back Spin, a nationally syndicated weekly radio show from 2003 to 2006, Celebrity Net Worth noted that today Spin has an estimated net worth of $10 million.