Whirlwind of celebrity romances that really worked

Okay, to bring up a situation people had their doubts about, look no further than the Biebers, who had known each other for years and dated in the distant past, but had barely rekindled that nascent flame before Justin proposed. marriage a month later. Two months later that, on September 13, 2018, they made it official in a court in New York City.

Their honeymoon period wasn’t perfect: “The point is, marriage is very difficult. That’s the sentence you have to start with. It’s really difficult,” Hailey said. fashion in early 2019, and Justin himself questions his long-term ability to be faithful. But he has said that he was willing to commit to her and that she is the stone he needs.

“Obviously, it took work and getting through things between the two of us, but it was worth it,” Hailey said. Elle early 2020. “He’s an amazing, amazing man, and a good partner to spend my life with. There is no one else I would have wanted to spend my life with except him. So I’m lucky.