Why Prince Charles’ Friends Told Him To Put Princess Diana ‘in a Home’

Princess Diana knew before marrying Prince Charles that he was an unfaithful man. She was well aware of his relationship with his mistress, Camilla Parker Bowles, before tying the knot. The thought of her husband’s lover haunted Diana, and she’d have dreams about the other woman “every night” during their honeymoon.

But despite her suspicions that Charles and Camilla had an on-going affair throughout their marriage, everyone kept telling Diana that Camilla was “just a friend” to her husband. Diana refused to believe this. Because of her suspicions, Charles’ friends suggested that the princess be “put in a home” for her supposed “paranoia.”

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and his fiance Lady Diana Spencer | Anwar Hussein/Getty Images

Princess Diana didn’t want to marry Prince Charles once she learned about Camilla Parker Bowles

At first, Diana was thrilled to be engaged to the Prince of Wales. But when she learned he was head over heels for another woman, Diana felt destroyed. They would always fight about Camilla, and Charles was hardly discrete about his feelings for his mistress.

Princess Diana | Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images

Not only would the prince buy Camilla expensive gifts, but the princess also overheard him telling her, “No matter what happens, I will always love you.”

Because of his love affair, Diana wanted to back out of their marriage before the wedding.

“I can’t marry him,” she told her sisters, according to her biography. “I can’t do this. This is absolutely unbelievable.”

Yet her sisters said that it was too late to back out so she couldn’t “chicken out.”

Princess Diana, Wearing The Spencer Family Tiara | Tim Graham/Getty Images

Yet, even so, Diana described her wedding day as “the worst day” of her life.

“I sobbed my eyes out,” she confessed in her biography by Andrew Morton. “Absolutely collapsed and it was collapsing because of all sorts of things. The Camilla thing reared its head the whole way through our engagement. I was desperately trying to be mature about the situation, but I didn’t have the foundations to do it, and I couldn’t talk to anyone about it.”

Prince Charles’ friends said Princess Diana should be ‘put in a home’

Diana, The Princess Of Wales, At Home In Kensington Palace | Tim Graham/Getty Images

According to Diana in Morton’s tell-all book, Prince Charles’ friends thought she was “unstable” for assuming her husband was having an affair with Camilla.

“The princess was driven mad by those she trusted and admired,” the book reveals. They “told her, time after weary time, that Camilla was just a friend. Her suspicions, they reasoned, were misplaced. The imaginings, as the queen mother told her circle, of a “silly girl.”

And as Diana states in Morton’s biography, “Friends on my husband’s side were indicating that I was again unstable, sick, and should be put in a home of some sort to get better. I was almost an embarrassment.”

Princess Diana couldn’t trust anyone in the royal family after her fears were confirmed

Diana, Princess of Wales | Tim Graham/Getty Images

Morton’s biography showcases how devastated the princess was once her suspicions were proven correct. Afterward, she developed a “distrust and contempt for the Establishment.”