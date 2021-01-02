Yellowstone fans think the Duttons need more of this

The season 3 finale isn’t the only time the Duttons have faced a serious coordinated attack on their family. In fact, in the season 2 finale the family’s feud with the Beck brothers is amped up to a startling degree when the casino magnate villains orchestrate the kidnapping of Monica and Kayce’s young son Tate (Brecken Merrill).

Ultimately, they are able to retrieve the child, but at the time, it left fans wondering why it was allowed to happen in the first place. After all, the war between the Duttons and the Beck brothers had been raging for a while, and it was already clear that both sides were very comfortable with resorting to violence.

So, why then were the kidnappers able to so easily nab Tate from the Yellowstone Ranch? On the season 2 finale’s episode discussion thread user u/shadowlovesme wrote, “All these multimillion dollar homes and nobody locks their doors or has security system armed.”

Some users pointed out that everyone should learn from the mistake of Dan Jenkins (Danny Huston), who was murdered in his home, thanks in part to his own terrible security. One user bemoaned, “he has ONE bodyguard? One? Maybe should have had a team.” Meanwhile, u/bell37 admonished Jenkins for not taking threats against him seriously, which should also serve as a warning to the Duttons: “He’s had multiple people break into his house this season (with the intent to harm him).”

Unfortunately for the Duttons, they didn’t heed the warning, despite continuing to make enemies of dangerous people. But there’s no time like the present to do so, because going into season 4, the family has a full roster of formidable adversaries nipping at their heels.